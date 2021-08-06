5-car crash injures 2 in Denison

staff reports

A Denison crash led to another Denison crash Friday. In a news release issued around 4:30 p.m. Friday said the Denison Police Department responded to a crash that took place just outside of a separate crash around 12 p.m.

The incident took place in the area of North U.S. Highway 75 and State Highway 91.

"Upon arrival, officers determined the crash was caused when a vehicle traveling northbound struck several vehicles stopped on the highway due to a previous crash still being investigated," the release said. "This caused a chain reaction, resulting in 5 vehicles total."

While the crashes resulted in non-life threatening injuries, DPD said two individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment.