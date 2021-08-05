Iron Ore pump repairs to cost $48K

Denison needs emergency repairs at a wastewater facility that were damaged in early July and the City Council is working to make sure it happens in a timely manner.

$48,590 of additional funding has been added the current budget for a replacement pump at the city's Iron Ore Lift Station, which serves portions of southeast Denison.

The cost was approved Monday at the meeting of the City Council.

City officials said one of the pumps at the station failed on July 9 and is now well beyond repair. The failing pump, combined with another pump that was out of of service for maintenance, required the city to rent temporary equipment to maintain service.

"This pump was pieced together with various parts to keep it running and is now beyond repair," Denison Finance Director Renee' Waggoner said. "The newest pump was in the shop and we didn't have an ETA on when that would be completed. That left one operating pump on Iron Ore."

Waggoner said the rental pump was only a temporary solution and requires constant maintenance to keep in service. Waggoner approved the emergency purchase of a new pump, but said she wanted to ensure that the item went before council for the sake of transparency.

The emergency repairs come as the city had already planned to budget for two new pumps in the new fiscal year, Waggoner said. These emergency repairs will reduce the need to only one pump in the upcoming budget, she said.

With the approval, the pump should be in ready to be installed within the next two to three weeks. With it, the station will be able to go up to three pumps in service with plans to add a fourth in the near future.