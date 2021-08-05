Grayson County to get $300K to fund new community coordinator

The Community Diversion Coordinator Pilot Program, a new initiative offered by the Judicial Commission on Mental Health, is coming to Grayson County.

Through the program, Grayson County will receive nearly $300,000 to help finance the hiring of a new community diversion coordinator, who will assist in diverting individuals with mental health issues from the court system and help connect them with the mental health providers they need.

Representatives with the Texoma Behavioral Health Leadership Team and county announced this week the region has been chosen to participate in the program.

"I am here to announce, and proud to announce, that we have received a four-year grant from the judicial commission on mental health to fund a position of community diversion coordinator for Grayson County," County Judge Bill Magers said Monday night during the Sherman City Council meeting.

County Commissioners are expected to discuss approving the program and grant funding when they meet Tuesday.

"The bottom line is that the commissioner's court is going to fund this for four years to see what we do as a community," Magers said.

The program will fully finance the hiring of the new position for two years. Following this, the program will continue to finance the position for 80 percent and then 60 percent for the two following years.

The new position will be responsible for educating area stakeholders in diversion opportunities, including transferring case from criminal court to probate court, local mental health crisis services and other community partners.

Much like the region's ongoing effort toward fostering mental health services, Magers said the successful application involved the work of a myriad of organizations ranging from the behavioral health team to local law enforcement, the courts system and area mental health providers.

"This is the culmination of many different efforts, many private conversations, many group conversations, many relationships built around our ability to work together as a community and to bring mental health to the forefront and get involved," said Gail Utter, representing the TBHLT.

As example of the need for jail diversion, Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt said there was a case recently of a woman who had just been let out of jail and almost immediately ended up back in incarceration due to mental health issues.

"She left the jail, walked two blocks down the street, sat down in a local business and said, 'I am not leaving until you call Sherman PD'," Watt said. "Sherman PD tried in vain to get her to leave, but they had to arrest her on criminal trespass and bring her right back in. She was out for an hour or two before she came right back in."