Domestic violence has many forms: 5 things to know about the Cravens murder trial

Domestic violence takes many forms. While most people probably associate the term with violence between intimate partners, it can be violence between anyone two people who have a close familial like connection.

Such a disturbance back on Aug. 28, 2020 ended in the worst way possible with one family member dead and another charged with the killing.

Here are five things to know about the Cravens murder trial that took place this week in the 15th state district court.

1. It started with an argument.

Testimony during the trial revealed that Lindsley Cravens had gone to his mother's Sherman apartment with his wife to take a shower like they had done many times before because their hot water heater didn't work. Cravens' mother's boyfriend Stephen Obar also lived at the apartment and, testimony said, he woke Cravens up from a nap and told him to get his shower and leave. An argument ensued.

2. Cravens had a gun with him at the apartment.

On the stand, Cravens claimed he grabbed the pistol he had put on the counter when he entered the apartment on his way out. Cravens said he was going to leave but he turned around when he heard his mother and Obar arguing. He put the magazine in the gun as he started to leave the apartment but then only chambered a round when he felt threatened by what he described as Obar's drunken aggressiveness.

3. Cravens never denied shooting Obar in the face.

Cravens said he pulled the trigger because he thought he was in danger from Obar or that Cravens' mother or wife or Obar's mother, who were all in the apartment, might be in danger from Obar if he got the gun. Jurors heard a tape of him telling that to police officers in a very matter of fact manner just minutes after the shooting. He described it in that same manner on the stand. He said it was self defense.

4. Jurors reject self defense.

The three women and nine men on the jury took four hours Thursday to reject Cravens claim of self defense and find him guilty of murder. On the stand in the penalty phase, Cravens told prosecutor Brett Smith that some of the responsibility for the shooting rested with Obar for causing Cravens to fear for his life.

5. Possible sentence for murder conviction varies widely.

Jurors could sentence Cravens to anything from 5-99 years or life in prison after finding him guilty of murder. Defense attorney Tim Brown asked them to find that Cravens shot his mother's boyfriend in the face in the sudden passion brought on by the fear Cravens felt. If the jury were to find that the killing resulted from sudden passion, it would reduce the sentencing range down to two to 20 years. Smith reminded jurors that the purpose of the penalty phase was to get retribution for Obar, deter violence like that in the community and to punish Cravens.