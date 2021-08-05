FROM THE COURTHOUSE: Jurors hear from defendant Cravens in Obar murder trial

Jurors spent Wednesday hearing from the three people who were in the apartment where Stephen Obar died on August 28, 2020 and lived to tell about it.

The last of those witnesses was Lindsley Cravens who is facing a murder charge in Obar's death.

Wednesday was not the first time jurors heard Cravens talk about what happened the night he shot and killed his mother's boyfriend in her apartment. Judge Jim Fallon had allowed them to hear body camera footage that recorded Cravens talking about shooting Obar.

The woman who loved both Obar and Cravens, Nancy Crocker, said her son was attempting to get away from an "erratic and aggressive" Obar when the shooting happened. She told jurors that Obar had consumed four 40 ounce beers and a lot of whiskey before the argument broke out after Obar told Cravens to get up, take a shower and then leave the apartment.

Testimony throughout the case revealed that Cravens and his wife Townie lived in a mobile home, but its water heater was broken so they would go to his mother's apartment to take showers. Crocker testified it was her apartment and she gave her son and his wife keys so they could come and go when they wanted.

Crocker said on the night in question, the argument escalated to the point that she jumped between the two men to try to break it up. She heard a "pop" and then Stephen just fell over, hit the TV stand and then the floor.

She then told defense attorney Tim Brown she though tshe had heard her son say something to Obar like, "Stop, I don't want to shoot you" before the pop.

According to Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith, that is not what she told police on the night of the shooting. Again and again, Smith pointed out inconsistencies between what she told police that night and what she was telling the jury in court.

For one thing, he said she told police she didn't think Obar had been drinking that night or that he had done anything to provoke the shooting.

When her description of Obar continued to reference words like aggressive and drunk, Smith asked her why she continued to let him and his mother live with her if he was such a problem.

"I didn't want to abandon him," she said. "His family didn't help ... I loved him. I didn't want anything to happen to him."

Trying not to remember the bad stuff

Both Crocker and Townie, Cravens' wife, had significant memory issues when it came to their statements to police.

In a voice so meek and mild it was hard to hear even with a microphone, the young woman told Brown she had intentionally blocked most of what happened that night out of her mind saying she was on the couch when the argument broke out near the kitchen area of the apartment.

Every time Brown would ask her a question about how upset Obar was, she would answer that both Cravens and Obar were upset. She said they started yelling and Nancy got in the middle to try to break it up.

Then the soft spoken answers turn to a squeak when she was asked about the gunshot. Tears started rolling down her face as she answered that she did hear it and saw what happened. She said she followed her husband outside the apartment after the shooting and tried to dial 9-1-1.

If Townie Cravens could have been said to have given a shy and reticent testimony, then her husband's would be described as the exact opposite.

The defendant takes the stand

Cravens started out his exchange with Brown as though the two were having a conversation over drinks in a room full of admirers.

In a voice clear and loud enough to be plainly heard at the back of the courtroom, he told jurors he had woken on the day in 2020 around 4-5 a.m. and was in his truck headed for work by 5:30 a.m. He spent a long day working and was tired by the time he and Townie stopped to eat dinner before going to his mother's apartment to take a shower.

When asked about the shower situation, Cravens said he made descent money but he didn't have a habit of saving, and the city wanted him to build an outside structure to put a new water heater in his mobile home. He said it would cost $5,000-$10,000 to do so.

Cravens said he and his mother's boyfriend had their issues before that night.

All three of the day's witnesses testified about an incident in 2016 when they said Obar got upset about the way Cravens was speaking to his wife after she attempted to wake him. All three testified that Cravens could be grumpy when woken. They said Obar ended up flipping the recliner Cravens was in and pinning him under it.

Crocker convinced Obar to back off in that instance.

When asked about how Obar spoke to him on the night of the shooting, Cravens said there was a little bit of gruffness in Obar's statements so Cravens decided he would just leave.

"I got up grabbed my pistol, put the magazine back in it and started to leave," he told Brown. When Brown asked why he wanted to leave, Craven's said, "because I love him" about Obar.

Cravens said he then heard a commotion behind in him in the room where his mother and Obar were. At around that point, Cravens saw Obar get up out of his chair.

"His fist were clenched; his eyes were narrowed," Cravens indicated he thought Obar planned to attack him.

Cravens called that behavior unusual for Obar and said it was so much so that his mother sprang up between the two of them.

He said he felt like he had no choice so he chambered a round in the gun and swept it up to Obar's face. Cravens then told Obar to get back, but Obar tried to push through Crocker. Cravens worried what would happen if Obar got the gun and who might be hurt so he fired the weapon one time.

"His hands fell down beside him. Then his face went blank," Cravens said in a shaky voice. "His body rotated aroun,d and he fell first on the ground."

On a gasp, Cravens said he didn't know what to do next because he just panicked. Cravens broke down to the point that the court had to recess for ten minutes so he could compose himself.

Once he was back in front of the jury, Cravens' tears were gone, and he seemed ready to spar with the Smith who asked if he had written to his mother calling the fatal shot a "textbook perfect shot?"

That elicited what could only be described as a rant from Cravens about warrantless searches of inmate mail.

The two continued to spar the entire time Smith questioned Cravens on topics that ranged from the legalities of gun carrying in Texas and property codes in the city of Denison to what can and cannot be enforced in a tenant lease agreement.

The defense rested its case Wednesday afternoon and the jury started deliberating Thursday morning.