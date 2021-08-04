Shaking hands: Sherman, Heritage Ranch agree on 440-acre development

Sherman figuratively shook hands with developers for a new 440-acre planned development Monday night when it unanimously approved a development agreement.

The new mixed-use development will sit along the northeast corner of the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and FM 1417. Monday's agreement outlines the city's involvement in the project which is expected to feature about 650 new single-family homes alongside an entertainment and commercial district that would be anchored by an arena-style amenity.

During a meeting Monday night, city leaders focused on the first portion of the project, which would be focused on the residential components of the development.

"This is what I am referring to as phase one of the heritage ranch development," City Manager Robby Hefton said. "This consists solely of single family development."

Developer Ryan Johnson, who has previously worked on Denison's Gateway Village development and the redevelopment of a former hospital site on Gallagher Drive, first presented plans for the project in late 2020. In this short time, developers have made significant progress.

"This kind of mixed-use development is an increasingly popular way to build walkable communities within a given city, and adding an entertainment component to the mix has already proven highly successful in other Sherman and Sherman-adjacent projects," Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said in 2020.

The first phase of the development will include 170 acres of residential development along the eastern side of the property. At full buildout city officials estimated that the phase could support about 650 residential lots.

Hefton said the requests from the developers for the first phase are relatively easy and straightforward with a focus on infrastructure construction and future financial support.

"The ask of this for the city's sake is really pretty simple," Hefton said. "Just distilling in down No. 1, is at some point soon we would create a reinvestment zone that would cover just this area ... while we have talked about the investment zone for the entire tract, we really need it to have that as two investment zones."

A Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, also known as a TIRZ, allows the city to set aside a portion of its property tax revenue within the zone and reserve it strictly for projects that would take place within the zone's borders. In previous uses, cities have used improvements within zones to increase value within the zone and generate additional revenues for future improvements.

Hefton said that the developer is asking that 50 percent of the city's maintenance and operations revenue with the zone be set aside for such improvements. The proposed zone could be presented to the council for consideration as early as late 2021.

The second request includes a lift station and sewer line to assist in serving the district.

Hefton noted that this agreement only covers the first phase of the project, and a second agreement is likely to be presented to the council in the coming weeks. This second agreement, which would cover the proposed arena and commercial areas, would likely be more nuanced and require more time and consideration, Strauch said.

However, Hefton said it was important to get the first agreement for the first phase before the council as it allows the developers to move forward with construction and planning.

Following light discussion, the agreement was approved by the council with Council Member Shawn Teamann abstaining from the vote. Following the meeting, Teamann said he chose to abstain as he owns property adjacent to the site.