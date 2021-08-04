Fannin County prepares for North Texas Giving Day

staff reports

Several Fannin County no profit organizations are already making plans for the Sept. 23 North Texas Giving Day. This will be the 13th year of this community-wide fundraising event hosted by Communities Foundation of Texas and the fourth year for the event to include Fannin County and a few other counties in the Texoma region.

As of Monday, Bonham Education Foundation, Creative Arts Center, Fannin County Children’s Center, Fannin County Family Crisis Center, Fannin Health Clinic, Feeding Fannin, Kool Lunches Program and Northeast Texas Trail Coalition were the Fannin County non profits that had registered for the event.

More than 2,500 nonprofits are already signed up to participate in North Texas Giving Day 2021, including 8 nonprofits in Fannin County. There is still time for nonprofits to sign up, as the registration deadline is August 16.

On North Texas Giving Day on September 23, community members can go to www.northtexasgivingday.org and make donations to many of their favorite charities in one place. Early giving is from September 1 to 22. Gifts will support local causes and help build a stronger and more vibrant community. Contributions will also give the participating nonprofits the chances to win prizes and earn bonus funds. Some nonprofits have also secured 1:1 matching funds to make donations stretch even farther.

For example, the Fannin County Children’s Center has secured $25,000 in matching funds from the Glaser Family Charitable Foundation, Bonnie Donaghey, Warrior Tire and Toyo Tire. Funds raised by the Children’s Center will be used to build a new, larger facility that will help children, youth and families for years to come.

North Texas Giving Day provides an opportunity for everyone to be a philanthropist. Every gift, no matter what size matters. When many people give together, the impact is even greater.

North Texas Giving Day is a community-wide celebration and an event that promotes giving by engaging the entire community to support local nonprofits, celebrating their important role in strengthening the region. It is also an efficient way for charitable organizations to raise funding for critical services to support North Texans. For more about North Texas Giving Day and the 8 participating nonprofits in Fannin County, go to www.northtexasgivingday.org.