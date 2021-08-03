Sherman property tax boon to top $1.35M

No rate increase expected

Sherman could see a $1.35 million increase in its property tax revenues next year without the need for increases to the property tax rate. The news came Monday night as city council members reviewed the proposed $125 million budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

City leaders are proposing to leave the property tax unchanged from 2020 with a rate of $0.489 for each $100 of assessed value. The budget and tax rate are expected to be formally approved in coming weeks ahead of the start of the new fiscal year in October.

"This is the first action on the budget that is required by the charter," City Manager Robby Hefton said. "It is the first presentation of the draft budget and the budget that will be proposed for final action on August 16."

The $1.35 million property tax revenue increase represents increases in value for existing properties along with new revenue from recent developments. Hefton estimated at about $509,000 of the increased revenue would come from new properties on the city's tax rolls.

The increased revenue brings the city's budget to about $125.1 million for the next fiscal year. The city is proposing a number of new projects over the next year, with about one-third of the budget expected to be capital projects and improvements.

The city's proposed expenses for the next year include a 3 percent across-the-board increase in pay for city employees, the proposed new $17.26 million Sherman Police Station, and $3.5 million in fleet and equipment purchases.

Other capital projects include $17.4 million in utility projects and $11.9 million in street improvements. The total expenses proposed under the budget are $28.1 million more than what was included in the original budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget.

The city is currently budgeting for a 3.6 percent increase in sales tax revenues.

Despite the tax rate remaining unchanged, residents of Sherman will see an increase elsewhere in their bills. The proposed budget includes a 4.2 percent increase to utility rates starting in October. This represents the first in a series of increases that is expected to take place over the course of the next five years.

This will put the city on course to have all major funds maintain at least 60 days of reserve funding.

In a separate action, the city council briefly discussed the proposed tax rate ahead of its publication and adoption.

"This is another item required by state statute now that we review the notice of our published tax rates before we publish them," Hefton said.

The proposed rate of $0.489 for each $100 of assessed value falls below the voter approval rate, and will not require the city to put a proposition before voters. By comparison the city would need to set a rate of $0.460 for each $100 of value in order to maintain the the same revenue with no increases.