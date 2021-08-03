Prosecutors say Cravens murder not a who done it, defense says self defense

Jurors in the 15th state district court began hearing about the August 28, 2020 death of Stephen Obar, 58 on Monday.

Lindsley Cravens II, 30, of Sherman pleaded not guilty to murder for the death and is being represented in the trial by attorney Tim Brown.

"This case is not a who done it," Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith told jurors Monday alleging Obar and Cravens got into an argument over Obar waking Cravens up from a nap he was taking on the couch.

Smith said Obar told Cravens it was time to take his shower and leave, but that was when an argument started. Cravens told Obar not to tell him what to do and walked out of the apartment.

When he walked back inside, the argument continued, and Smith said when Obar got up from his recliner, he was shot in his own home.

While the prosecution said the case was not a great mystery about who shot Obar, defense attorney Tim Brown had a different explanation speaking of various perspectives of the event by the people who were in the apartment the night Obar died.

Brown said they would "fit together like a puzzle" and add up to a case of self defense.

Smith said Cravens admitted to killing Obar twice on the night it happened.

"It is our job to put you in their shoes so you get to see what happened that night," Smith told jurors.

And the jury did get to see a lot.

Monday's trial proceedings including the showing of dash cam video and body camera footage from the officers on the scene that night that showed what the apartment looked like when police arrived including graphic footage of Obar's body still in the place he fell after being shot in the face.

They also saw footage of police officers talking to Craven's mother, who was Obar's girlfriend, and to others on the scene.

First officer on the scene

Sherman Police Officer Scott Vance testified Monday.

He said it took about four minutes to get from the police department in downtown Sherman to the apartment complex. When he got there, he saw a man who fit the description he had been given by dispatch as the shooter. Jurors then watched as Vance's body camera showed him getting Cravens to lie down on the ground to be placed under arrest.

Vance was the first officer into the apartment, and he was the officer who removed the handgun used in the shooting from the residence. He said he was told to do so for the safety of all concerned by his supervisor.

Brown asked Vance if Cravens was polite and cooperative during his arrest. The officer agreed that was true.

The attorney then wanted to know if the officer knew if Cravens had access to a car that night. Vance said he didn't know.

Brown then hinted heavily that four minutes was plenty of time for his client to have fled the scene if he had wanted to do so.

The second officer on scene was the supervisor for the patrol that night, Cpl. Zack Shaver. He testified to telling Vance to remove the gun from the scene. He also said Nancy Crocker, Craven's mother and Obar's girlfriend, seemed upset when she talked to him saying the two men were fighting, and she got between them to try to break it up. She heard loud bang and then saw Obar on the floor, Shaver said.

When is a statement not a confession?

The last witness on the first day of the trial was SPD Officer Spencer Nelson whose body camera footage caused a hearing outside the presence of the jury.

The prosecution said the words Cravens said to Nelson on that footage were an excited utterance and were admissible as evidence.

Brown argued his client can be heard asking for an attorney before making any statement to the police officer and the officer should have stopped the conversation there.

However, the footage showed that even though he did say he wanted to talk to an attorney, Cravens said he was going to give the officer an idea of what happened, and then he wanted to talk to an attorney.

The officer can be heard saying he is going to read Cravens his Miranda rights, but Cravens just kept talking. In a very matter-of-fact voice, Cravens talked about what happened between him and Obar.

"I swept the weapon up to his face and I shot him," Cravens said in the video. "I can't even believe that I did that. I carry a weapon not because I feel powerful but because I hope I never have to use it. Now, I've ruined everything."

Judge Jim Fallon will had to decide if that is an admissible statement under those circumstances or not when the case resumed on Tuesday.