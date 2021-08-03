Good Morning: We still like Ike

A recent poll by C-SPAN found that America still likes Ike, even 60 years after he left office.

In it's latest survey of presidential historians, the cable news channel ranked Denison-born Dwight D. Eisenhower fifth in its list of all previous U.S. presidents, placing him among the best leaders and administrators that have ever held the oval office.

The survey, which was released in June, surveyed historians, professors and other professional observers and asked them to rate the effectiveness of each president in a series of categories including their economic management, crisis leadership, public persuasion and international relations, among other criteria.

The polls have been conducted at the end of each presidency since the 2000 election, making this the fourth survey. This marks the second survey in a row that Eisenhower has been ranked fifth.

By comparison, Lyndon B. Johnson ranked 11th in the most recent survey.

Over the years, I've had many conversations with local historians about Eisenhower's legacy, both in Denison and in the U.S. When he left office, many initially looked at his presidency as uneventful, if not outright unsuccessful. In many ways, some historians of the day saw the election of the more youthful John F. Kennedy as his successor to be something of a rebuke of Eisenhower's presidency.

However, time and history have been kind to the Denison-born president, and now historians often look back at his work in ending the Korean War, the economic boom of the 1950s, the U.S. Highway system and his international relations as major successes during his tenure.

These strengths are reflected in Eisenhower's placement in the survey. Of the 10 categories, Eisen how was ranked in the top 10 seven times with his highest scores in administration skills and moral authority.

Beyond the surveys and scores, it is obvious that Texoma still holds the former president in high regard and and a point of local pride. I don't think this fact will be changing any time soon.