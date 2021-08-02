Murder trial begins for man accused of killing mother's boyfriend

A Sherman man went on trial Monday in the 15th state district court for the killing of his mother's boyfriend.

Lindsley Cravens II, 30, of Sherman has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is represented in the case by attorney Tim Brown.

The case started on Aug. 28, when police were called to the Country Village Apartments on South FM 1417 at around 8:35 p.m. about a shooting.

When they arrived at building 17 of the apartments, they found Stephen Obar, 58, dead inside an apartment.

Cravens was also there and was arrested by the officers.

“The initial investigation indicated (Obar) was the boyfriend of the (Cravens’) mother,” a statement from the Sherman Police Department at the time of the incident said.