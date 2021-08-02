Grayson County indicts 28 in July 2021

The Grayson County District Attorney's Office released a list of indictments returned against area individuals last week.

The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Raymond Lynn Foltermann, 38, of Denison — seven counts of promotion of child pornography and one of criminal solicitation of aggravated sexual assault of a child (rape);

Jimmy Dale Robertson, 39, of Sherman —two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child (rape) and two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact;

Joshua Randall Ramsay, 43, of McKinney — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

Leroy Davis Jr., 33, of Allen — attempt to commit tamper with evidence with intent to impair;

Carlin Gene Bryan, 32, of Whitesboro — three counts of forgery of a financial instrument;

Jacky Don Mize, 47, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Timothy Eli Ritter, 39, of Jefferson — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Amanda Danielle Nicole Turner, 37, of Denison — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Michael Edward Zachary, 44, of Denton —bail jumping and failure to appear;

Tyrone Bernie Buckley, 49, of Coalgate, Oklahoma — bail jumping and failure to appear;

James Riley Fry, 49, of Quinlan — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Hycint Chidi Azubuike, 37, of Sherman — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Enrique Godinez, 36, of Anna — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Jared Lamar Jordan, 34, of Denison — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Blake Logan Armor, 30, of Saginaw — obstruction or retailation;

Dustin Carl Cunningham, 32, of Durant, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Sarah Jeannie Kerr, 32, of Durant Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and attempted prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Jason Bruce Graham, 42, of Sherman — assault family or household member impede breath or circulation;

Bryton Taylor Petty, 24, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth), attempt to commit tamper with evidence to with intent to impair; three counts of theft of property, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one of fraudulent use of identification;

Chad Wayne Jones, 39, of Tioga — assault family or household member impede breath or circulation;

Lamont Donald Webster Jr., 25, of Arlington — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Justin Lee Crouse, 28, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Richard Ray Crow, 56, of Denison — criminal mischief;

Damon Joel Finley, 46, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation and assault causing bodily injury to date, family member or household member with previous convictions;

Larry Granville Trevanthan, 39, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth); and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon;

Julian Esquivel Jr., 36, of Garland — possession of a controlled substance (meth); and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Charlie Jake Ham, 39, of Denison — DWI 3rd or more;

Erika Denise Richter, 44, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jared Lamar Jordan, 34, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Kevine Dewayne Hamm, 42, of Denison — assault family or household member with previous convictions;

Kalan Craig Richardson, 34, of Denison — assault family or household member with previous convictions;

Kalan Craig Richardson, 34, of Temple — burglary of a building;

James Brandon Smith, 39, of Denison —unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Brandon Ramsey, 46, of Bells — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Christopher Dunbar Hayes, 31, of possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jessica Lashaun Parker, 36, of Sherman — attempt to commit tamper with evidence with intent to impair;

Nathaniel Sims Sr., 70, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jeremy James Still, 31, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jason Eldon McCrory, 29, of Denison — four counts of credit or debit card abuse, one count of obstruction or retaliation;

Alex De Alejandro, 29, of Sadler — two counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder;

Harold Uriah Smith, 31, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Amy Dawn Dover, 56, of Denison — burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance (meth):

Daniel Scott Walker, 36, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation;

Latricia Aliene Landreth-Nichols, 33, of Sherman burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Justin Kyle Buchanan, 38, of Anna —possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Laci Nicole Gallamore, 35, of Sherman —obstruction;

Ericka Lynn Pollard, 29, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Eric Lloyd Shelton, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Allen Ray West, 43, of Denison — DWI 3rd or more;

Chase Thomas Burrow, 26, of Sherman — abandon or endanger a child imminent danger bodily injury;

Gregory Eugene Muse, 57, of Tyler — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine);

Erick Dewayne Sims, 54, of Sherman —racing on highway causing serious bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair; ;

Jose Villege, 19, of Sherman — racing on highway causing serious bodily injury and accident involving serious bodily injury;

Zachary Kevon Moreno, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Charles Foster Lee, 30, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Shaynathian Raishad Hicks, 35, of Atoka, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Casey Ralph Champion, 63, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.