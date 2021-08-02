Grayson County indicts 28 in July 2021
The Grayson County District Attorney's Office released a list of indictments returned against area individuals last week.
The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.
The following people were indicted:
Raymond Lynn Foltermann, 38, of Denison — seven counts of promotion of child pornography and one of criminal solicitation of aggravated sexual assault of a child (rape);
Jimmy Dale Robertson, 39, of Sherman —two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child (rape) and two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact;
Joshua Randall Ramsay, 43, of McKinney — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;
Leroy Davis Jr., 33, of Allen — attempt to commit tamper with evidence with intent to impair;
Carlin Gene Bryan, 32, of Whitesboro — three counts of forgery of a financial instrument;
Jacky Don Mize, 47, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Timothy Eli Ritter, 39, of Jefferson — bail jumping and failure to appear;
Amanda Danielle Nicole Turner, 37, of Denison — bail jumping and failure to appear;
Michael Edward Zachary, 44, of Denton —bail jumping and failure to appear;
Tyrone Bernie Buckley, 49, of Coalgate, Oklahoma — bail jumping and failure to appear;
James Riley Fry, 49, of Quinlan — bail jumping and failure to appear;
Hycint Chidi Azubuike, 37, of Sherman — bail jumping and failure to appear;
Enrique Godinez, 36, of Anna — bail jumping and failure to appear;
Jared Lamar Jordan, 34, of Denison — bail jumping and failure to appear;
Blake Logan Armor, 30, of Saginaw — obstruction or retailation;
Dustin Carl Cunningham, 32, of Durant, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);
Sarah Jeannie Kerr, 32, of Durant Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and attempted prohibited substance in a correctional facility;
Jason Bruce Graham, 42, of Sherman — assault family or household member impede breath or circulation;
Bryton Taylor Petty, 24, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth), attempt to commit tamper with evidence to with intent to impair; three counts of theft of property, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one of fraudulent use of identification;
Chad Wayne Jones, 39, of Tioga — assault family or household member impede breath or circulation;
Lamont Donald Webster Jr., 25, of Arlington — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Justin Lee Crouse, 28, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Richard Ray Crow, 56, of Denison — criminal mischief;
Damon Joel Finley, 46, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation and assault causing bodily injury to date, family member or household member with previous convictions;
Larry Granville Trevanthan, 39, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth); and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon;
Julian Esquivel Jr., 36, of Garland — possession of a controlled substance (meth); and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Charlie Jake Ham, 39, of Denison — DWI 3rd or more;
Erika Denise Richter, 44, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Jared Lamar Jordan, 34, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Kevine Dewayne Hamm, 42, of Denison — assault family or household member with previous convictions;
Kalan Craig Richardson, 34, of Denison — assault family or household member with previous convictions;
Kalan Craig Richardson, 34, of Temple — burglary of a building;
James Brandon Smith, 39, of Denison —unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
Brandon Ramsey, 46, of Bells — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Christopher Dunbar Hayes, 31, of possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Jessica Lashaun Parker, 36, of Sherman — attempt to commit tamper with evidence with intent to impair;
Nathaniel Sims Sr., 70, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Jeremy James Still, 31, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Jason Eldon McCrory, 29, of Denison — four counts of credit or debit card abuse, one count of obstruction or retaliation;
Alex De Alejandro, 29, of Sadler — two counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder;
Harold Uriah Smith, 31, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Amy Dawn Dover, 56, of Denison — burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance (meth):
Daniel Scott Walker, 36, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation;
Latricia Aliene Landreth-Nichols, 33, of Sherman burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Justin Kyle Buchanan, 38, of Anna —possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);
Laci Nicole Gallamore, 35, of Sherman —obstruction;
Ericka Lynn Pollard, 29, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (heroin);
Eric Lloyd Shelton, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Allen Ray West, 43, of Denison — DWI 3rd or more;
Chase Thomas Burrow, 26, of Sherman — abandon or endanger a child imminent danger bodily injury;
Gregory Eugene Muse, 57, of Tyler — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine);
Erick Dewayne Sims, 54, of Sherman —racing on highway causing serious bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair; ;
Jose Villege, 19, of Sherman — racing on highway causing serious bodily injury and accident involving serious bodily injury;
Zachary Kevon Moreno, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Charles Foster Lee, 30, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Shaynathian Raishad Hicks, 35, of Atoka, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);
Casey Ralph Champion, 63, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more.
Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.