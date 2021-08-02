Fiscal year 2022: 3 things to know about Grayson College's new budget

Grayson College gave preliminary approval to the $33,205,246budget for the new school year. During Friday's meeting of the college's board of directors, high points for the budget were discussed.

The meeting included a work session and board meeting which was open to the public.

Here are three things to know about the proposed budget:

1. The college is dropping the tax rate.

The approved proposed tax rate for 2021 fiscal year is .1680 per $100 valuation. That breaks down to .1415 for maintenance and operations and .0265 for interest and sinking.

The 2020 tax rate was .1710 per $100 valuation which is down from the 2019 tax rate of .1717 per $100 valuation.

2. The biggest investment is in people.

The Board did not give a pay increase last year because of the pandemic. So for 2021, the board approved a proposed budget that gives college employees on the step program two steps.

Those people plus all other college employees are eligible for up to a 4 percent pay increase. Those on the step system will see their two steps plus what ever amount would bring them up to 4 percent.

A document in the board's agenda packet showed the proposed budget includes $33,205,246 in expenditures that of the $1,787,284 is an increase over last year. Of that increase, $1,194,156 or approximately two-thirds, is going to full-time employees.

3.The tax rate is not official yet.

Though the board gave its provisional approval to the budget on Friday, it won't be official until the college holds a couple of public meeting. The next tax rate meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 13 and 9 a.m. Aug. 17.