Good Morning: The homebound movie experience

Over the past year and a half, many things about normal life have changed, possibly permanently. The pandemic has affected the way that we work, meet with friends and family and even how we go out for dinner.

I am sure some of these things will return back to normal, or at least as close to it as we can post-COVID-19. However, I am curious to see if all of the changes that have taken place will be so easy to undo.

One I am the most curious about is how we watch movies. As I've said in past columns, I am something of a movie buff and enjoy experiencing new films. Without any hesitation, I can confidently say I've seen more movies in 2020 and 2021 than I have in any other part of my life — all without stepping foot into a movie theater.

I will fully admit that there are films that quite simply are made to be watched on the big screen. The whole experience simply doesn't hold up to what you would get in a large theater. That said, I've enjoyed the ability to watch many current-run movies from the comfort of my couch without having to go out.

The pandemic led several movie studios to go online for their big releases.

Warner Bros. and Disney both have released many of their current films via their streaming platforms. There has been some push back to this practice, but as the audience, I've enjoyed this luxury.

There have been many changes that the pandemic has hastened for society. The need for social distancing has pushed us as a society to move forward with initiatives that otherwise would have been years in the making. Both curbside service and telemedicine are developments that were pushed hard during the pandemic and likely will stay for the foreseeable future. Likewise, I am not certain that I will have to return to the theater to see new movies again any time in the near future.