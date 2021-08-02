FCCC school supply drive set for Saturday

Fannin County Children’s Center

The 25th annual school supply drive and fair hosted by the Fannin County Children’s Center will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Given the recent changes in guidelines from the CDC, organizers are kindly asking everyone to wear masks at this event. The Children’s Center will gladly provide masks to any attendees who need one.

This year’s event will include a Back-to-School Fair, similar to what was done two years ago. The street in front of the center at 112 W 5th in Bonham will be blocked off to allow churches, non-profits, local businesses and other organizations to set up tents to give away free food, resources or information. Free haircuts will be provided.

Parents or other guardians should bring a social security card for each child and some proof of need, such as a food stamp card, Medicaid card, pay stub or unemployment check stub.

In all, the agency has given out free school supplies to more than 11,000 students in the last 24 years. Organizers expect to serve 500-700 students again this year. This effort depends on contributions from many generous individuals, churches, businesses and other local organizations. Last minute donations of school supplies and cash are still being accepted. The most needed items are notebook paper, folders, composition books, spiral notebooks and pencil boxes.

Donations can be dropped off at the center at 112 West Fifth Street, Bonham, TX anytime they are open from Monday – Friday 8 am to 5 pm. Checks can be made out to FCCC and should include a brief notation that the gift is for school supplies. Donations can also be made on-line at www.fanninccc.org. All donations are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law. For more information, call 903-583-4339 or go to http://www.fanninccc.org.