1 dead in Sherman apartment complex fire Friday evening

One person was found dead in a structure fire at Hilltop Village Apartments in Sherman Friday evening. Fire crews were called to that scene at 4919 Timberview Dr, Sherman around 6 p.m.

Sherman Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Chris Olsen said crews arrived to find heavy fire coming out of a downstairs apartment. The blaze was extending into an upstairs unit.

"They had a report of someone trapped, so they attempted a rescue," Olsen said.

But, what they discovered was a fatality.

He said crews were able to get the fire under control and will begin the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire as soon as they are able to get into the building.

While they didn't have exact number Friday evening, Olsen's estimate was that about 40 people were displaced due to the fire.

One half of the structure was damaged by the fire, but Fire Rescue plans to turn off electricity to the entire building.

Firefighters from Collinsville, Whitesboro, and Denison Fire departments provided assistance.

Sherman Police Department is expected to have information about the identity of the person found in the structure at some later point in time.

According to information on the lease listing site, the complex at 4919 Timberview Dr., Sherman, was built in 1969 and has units ranging in size from one to three bedrooms. The property includes 248 units with two laundry facilities and two playgrounds.