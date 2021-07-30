Denison looks to ban riding motorized vehicles on city trails

City also seeks to ban riding animals on park grounds

The Denison City Council is expected to consider a series of changed to city park and recreation ordinances, including a ban on riding motor vehicles, when it meets Monday night.

The amendments cover a variety of issues for parks and recreation sites within the city, but have been combined into one item which will require a single motion by the council.

The first amendment would prohibit the riding of motorized vehicles on any city trails other than the parking lot area or roadways within the city parks. The amendment would also ban the riding of animals on city park grounds with the exception of roads and parking lots.

The amendment would provide exceptions for authorized city vehicles along with emergency, patrol and park maintenance vehicles.

The second set of ordinances would expand the definitions of damaging or removing property from parks. The expanded definitions would make it unlawful to destroy trees, soil, grass, turf rock and minerals from the parks. The amended ordinance would also have expanded sections of the destruction of personal or real city property within parks along with sections related to illegal dumping.

The final amendment would address parking in city parks and prohibit overnight parking and parking in non-designated areas.

City officials noted that there have not been significant instances of abuse of rules within the park, and the regulations are intended to protect the city's trails and parkland.

In other matters, the council is expected to consider a nearly $90,000 contract with Cygnet Strategies for planning and preparations for the city's 150th birthday in 2022.

With the city's sesquicentennial, city officials said particular attention needs to be paid to the efforts to recognize the anniversary and Denison's past from 1872 to present.

The contract with Cygnet will include branding efforts, website design, event development, social media and marketing work and public workshops, among other efforts.

The contract will be financed using funds received last year from the Texoma Area Solid Waste Authority's gainsharing that was distributed to partner cities.

The council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Denison City Hall.