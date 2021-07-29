SISD welcomes new communications director

The Sherman Independent School District has a new face who will be communicating with families and the public. Arena Blake is SISD's new communications director who has joined the district in the lead up to the start of the new school year.

Blake will be taking the role in the district's communications efforts, which was previously held by Kimberly Simpson, who left the district in June for a new position in Lancaster.

“I am thrilled to join the Bearcat family and work alongside a team of leaders and educators who are dedicated to students and families,” Blake said in a press release issued Thursday. “My goal is to continue to provide open, consistent communication to our community and to showcase the amazing things happening in our schools.”

For Blake, the move to Sherman represents a return to Texoma. As a child, she attended school in Bells and her father worked as a high school counsellor with Howe Independent School District.

"I've always known the education world because my dad was in it," she said. "I've been super active in volunteering and played a big part when my son entered elementary school.

"I just really love the environment of school districts and the fact that we are educating tomorrow's future. That is something that you don't get in any other job."

Blake has spent the last three years working as a communications specialist with Northwest ISD, which covers areas just northwest of Fort Worth. The district serves students in Northlake, Justin, Roanoke, Trophy Club, Southlake and Flower Mound, among other communities.

During her tenure with the district, Blake focused her efforts on managing communications for the 19 elementary schools in the district. This year, the district will add its 20th elementary campus. During her time at Northwest ISD, Blake received three awards for her communications work from that the National Public Relations Association.

"Coming from that larger district, I've been able to play a much larger role in determining the school district's communication strategy and working with campuses to make sure that parents are informed," Blake said.

"If I am doing my job well, then our teachers can focus on their job of educating kids, which is the most important thing," she continued.

Prior to her work in Northwest, Blake started her communications career as a reporter and worked with the Bryan-College Station Eagle and Bloomberg. After her time in journalism, she transitioned into doing digital media and websites for children and children's activities, she said.

Currently, she is pursing her masters degree in strategic communications and innovation from Texas Tech.

Blake said her first duties on the job will be to get to know the district in its administrators while preparing documents and communications for the opening of the new school year next month.

“Arena is a proven leader in the school communications field,” SISD Superintendent David Hicks said. “Her clear communication style, passion for making a difference for our parents and staff, and her dedication to excellence will serve our community well!”