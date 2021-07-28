Sherman Middle School makes community introduction

Educators visit area businesses ahead of coming school year

Sherman Middle School is getting to know the community it will soon serve. Faculty who work at the newly restructured campus spent Tuesday morning touring and visiting area non-profit businesses and other organizations ahead of the former Sherman High School's first year in service to the community as a middle school.

Sherman Middle School will open its doors this fall as the district's second middle school. With the opening, district and school leaders wanted to take the time to introduce the staff to the various services in the community and vice versa.

"Here at Sherman Middle (School) we are trying to make our mark on the map," SMS Principal Amy Porter said Tuesday. "It is our inaugural year, so, we want to make sure that we do a big foundational push."

The creation of Sherman Middle School came as a part of the district's ongoing transition plan related to the opening of the new Sherman High School, which opened to students in January. The new campus allowed the district to covert the previous school into a middle school and reduce the demand on Piner Middle School. This change has allowed the district to step away from the intermediate-school model and convert Dillingham Intermediate into Dillingham Elementary.

District officials said both Piner and Dillingham have had similar in-service days this week as staff worked alongside the various organizations that operate in Sherman.

The faculty of the new middle school split into groups of five or six teachers, all wearing gray shirts emblazoned with the words "Inaugural Year", and visited nearly 30 organizations for short visits. In some cases, the teachers spent time volunteering with the groups. Other organizations simply gave a walk through of their facilities and an overview of what they do.

"A lot of times people donate, and, of course, that is great and we appreciate it but we really want to build a community where they feel safe to come in, hold meetings in here and just meet them and see them," Porter said. "Then, the students see that and see how important giving back to the community is."

Habitat for Humanity was one of the organizations that played host to visitors from the school. Executive Director Laurie Mealy spoke to the teachers about the organization's efforts to build affordable homes for families in need and how individuals can sign up to potentially receive a home through the organization.

"Like any other non-profit, we are thrilled to get the word out and to be able to speak to teachers is wonderful," Mealy said. "They are the ones who are going to be able to see so many people from the community: the students, the students' families, the administration. As they are becoming familiar with the services that non-profits offer, they are able to communicate those resources to the students and their families."

U.S. History Teacher Jessica Todd spent the start of her morning visiting Meals on Wheels of Texoma and learning about the service they provide to the region's elderly population. From those talks, Todd said she hoped to organize volunteer efforts for students at her school. Beyond that, Todd said she left Tuesday's visit with kindred spirit between her own work and that of Meals on Wheels.

"He talked a lot about having a servants heart and that really hit me as a teacher," she said. "There were a lot of connections there about volunteering and how I feel about education."