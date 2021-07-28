Man wanted child porn charges was arrested in Indiana

Herald Democrat

A 71-year-old former Grayson County resident was arrested Tuesday in Butler, Indiana.

A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said the man had an outstanding warrant for possession of child pornography from August of 2017.

"A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted him for 5 counts in January of 2019," the release said. "The charges stem from an investigation conducted, in part, by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Grayson County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigator Don Tran located (the man) and arranged for his arrest with the Butler Police Department."

The suspect is expected to be transported to the Grayson County Jail.

A search of the Grayson County court records did not show an attorney of record for the suspect.