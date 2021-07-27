STEM camp welcomes 8-9th graders

SOSU

A group of eighth-and-ninth-grade students participated in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Summer Academy last week at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education provided funding for Oklahoma students to attend the academy free through a grant awarded to Southeastern.

Through water rocket and balloon launching, environmental modeling, and more, the STEM Academy engaged students in exploring, experimenting, and problem-solving related to environmental, physical, and life sciences, as well as mathematics traversing the secondary spectrum.

Students also utilized a variety of technological and other tools to explore, experiment and communicate. Also included was a data collection field trip.

Southeastern faculty members involved in the academy were Michael Hardy, associate professor of mathematics; Dr. Kate Shannon, assistant professor of educational leadership and instruction; and Caleb Smith, assistant professor of chemistry, computer, and physical science.