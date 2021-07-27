SPD has received 10 animal sale reports since 2019 bans

The Sherman Police Department has only received 10 calls related to the city's ban on the sale of animals in public places since it was put in place in late 2019. Police department officials confirmed Monday that the 10 calls related to the ordinance all resulted in warnings.

The ordinance was passed in Dec. 2019 following repeated issues with people who would regularly sit in the Sherman Town Center parking lot selling puppies and kittens. Despite the ordinance, the activity still regularly takes place over the weekends.

"Since 2019 — since that ordinance went into effect — we've had 10 documented calls in relation to animals being sold at town center. In those, no citations were issued," Sherman Police Lt. Brett Mullen said Monday. "In all cases, warnings were issued and people were told, hey, this isn't allowed and they left. We would prefer to start with warnings and education about the selling of animals in public, which is banned by city ordinance."

Officials at the time said the ordinance also supported adoption efforts within the city and its animal shelter. These efforts have received renewed focus in 2021 following reports of high inflow at the shelter that has left it at and beyond capacity.

Mullen noted that there may have been additional warnings that were given to people by officers who were in the area, but did not generate a report on the interaction.

Prior to the ordinance, the majority of enforcement against the sale of animals would be under the city's trespassing laws if one of the property owners did not want the sellers on their property.

"It is their property, really, and they can say who they want on their property," Mullen said.

If someone sees people still selling animals outside of town center, Mullen encouraged them to call the police department's non-emergency line and report it, along with a location. Police will then respond to the call and verify the situation.

Despite the bans, Mullen said that organizations dedicated to adopting out cats, dogs and other animals are still permitted to operate out in public and regularly station adoption trailers near town center.

"The people who are out there for the welfare of animals and adoptions — the law still allows for them to be out there and for their activities," he said. "Those who are trying to sell animals out of the trunk of their are are more the people that this is targeted at."

Mullen encouraged prospective pet owners to consider adoption as an alternative to purchasing a new pet. By adopting, pet owners are both reducing the strain on local shelters while also giving a four-legged friend a second chance at a forever home.

"When you buy an animal from someone selling a dog or a cat in the parking lot, you have no way to verify what sort of past that animal has, what kind of medical care it may have had," he said. "We would say that if you are considering buying a pet, please consider adopting from our animal shelter. By doing so, you know the animal has been evaluated and has all of its proper shots and you can give that animal a second chance at a good life."