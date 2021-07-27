FEATURED HOME: A one-of-a-kind West Sherman estate

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

Sometimes a house hits the market that is so unique, it’s hard to know even where to begin. Such is the case with the extremely unique West Sherman home at 1425 West McGee Street. It boasts exquisite workmanship, beautiful landscaping and a layout that is truly one of a kind.

“It’s an incredible house,” listing agent Evan Martin says.

The home is the estate of Wanda Bush. Her late husband, Robert “Bob” Bush, was a popular state legislator for 10 years. In 1985, the State Bar of Texas named him one of the ten best legislators from a family law perspective. There’s no telling what kind of accolades he would have received if they had considered his home.

In that 3,895 square-foot house you will find two bedrooms and four baths. The breathtaking primary room retreat features tons of natural light along with a fireplace, sitting area, large shower and elegant staircase. Multiple closets provide plenty of storage.

The main living room is large and spacious. However, if that’s not enough space, there is also a second room living area directly above the primary room suite. The room has a fireplace and half-bath and could easily be converted into an office.

Gaggenau appliances are the highlight of the kitchen that also features a built-in steamer. And when the food is ready, everyone must decide which of the two dining rooms to eat in. The second one has huge windows overlooking the backyard.

As for that backyard, it is full of majestic trees and lush landscaping. Whether inside or out, beauty seems to loom everywhere you turn.

This is definitely not a home to miss. It probably won’t be on the market for long so check it out while you still have the chance.

The home at 1425 West McGee Street is currently listed for $335,000 by Evan Martin and ReMax Signature Properties. For more information about this home and similar properties, call 903-818-5744 or visit evanmartin.remax.com.