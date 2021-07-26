TxDOT planned projects, July 26-30

TxDOT

Each week, the Texas Department of Transportation lays out a game plan for its road projects for the week. While the schedules for the projects are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues, motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones.

In a news release issued Friday, the department said drivers "should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems."

The following projects are scheduled for July 26-30.

US 75, Grayson County: from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway). Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between SH 91 and FM 1417 as crews work on building new main lanes, bridges, and retaining walls. Watch for lane closures on the frontage roads between FM 1417 and SH 91 as crews work on building detours and installing drainage structures. The northbound Washington Street exit ramp is currently closed and exiting traffic is requested to use the Houston/Lamar Street exit ramp. The southbound exit ramp for Park Avenue is currently closed and exiting traffic is requested to use the Lamar/Houston Street exit. A reduced speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 mainlanes has been set for this construction project.

Northbound and Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic has been shifted onto the existing frontage road near West Staples Street and transitions back to the existing mainlanes near West Cherry Street. This operation will allow for reconstruction of the proposed US 75 mainlanes and the bridge over Center Street. Within this area, the US 75 frontage road traffic has been reduced to a single travel lane, while US 75 mainlane traffic still maintains two travel lanes. Both mainlane and frontage road traffic are separated by concrete barriers.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Center Street under US 75 are closed to traffic. To detour, eastbound Center Street traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Park Avenue, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to Center Street. Westbound traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Houston Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to Center Street.

Video animations of the northbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch and Center Street detour can be viewed online at:

Northbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLyVQ6rYNhM

Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ja4n20dVniE

Detour for the Center Street closure at US 75: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIMoHaqAFGg

Northbound and Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic has been shifted onto the existing frontage road from just north of Houston Street and transitions back to the existing mainlanes south of North Travis Street. This operation will allow for reconstruction of the proposed US 75 mainlanes and the bridge over Washington Street. Within this area, the US 75 frontage road traffic has been reduced to a single travel lane, while US 75 mainlane traffic still maintains two travel lanes. Both mainlane and frontage road traffic are separated by concrete barriers.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Washington Street under US 75 are closed to traffic. This closure is necessary to complete work in preparation of the mainlane detour. To detour, eastbound Washington Street traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Lamar Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to Washington Street. Westbound traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on North Travis Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to Washington Street.

Video animations of the northbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch and Washington Street detour can be viewed online at:

Northbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch:

https://youtu.be/ecznr3HUKjo

Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch:

https://youtu.be/H5neHnIk9X8

Detour for the Washington Street closure at US 75:

https://youtu.be/kmoBOvt3kdI

US 75, Grayson County: at the US 82 intersection. Watch for shoulder closures on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between North Loy Lake Road and Lamberth Street as crews work on building new exit ramps. Watch for shoulder closures and lanes shifts on the eastbound and westbound US 82 main lanes between FM 131 and Loy Lake Road while crews perform bridge construction. Watch for lane closures and lane shifts for the frontage roads at the US 75 and US 82 intersection as crews work on bridge construction and construction of new frontage road lanes.

The westbound US 82 exit ramp for Loy Lake road is currently closed for crews to work on widening the US 82 frontage road. This exit ramp is expected to be closed through August 2021. Traffic wishing to access Loy Lake Road is requested to take the SH 91 exit ramp (# 643), or the US 75 exit ramp.

The US 75 pedestrian bridge near Pecan Street in Sherman is closed to pedestrian traffic. The pedestrian bridge has been removed. Pedestrians wishing to cross US 75 are advised to cross at the Houston Street signalized intersection.

FM 1417, Grayson County: from US 82 to SH 56. Watch for lane shifts and shoulder closures between US 82 and SH 56 while crews are working to construct the second portion of the new Sand Creek bridge and the approaches to the bridge. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews perform utility work. A reduced speed limit of 45 mph has been set for this construction project.

SH 289, Grayson County: in Gunter at the FM 121 intersection. Watch for occasional lane closures as construction crews work on installing a traffic signal at the intersection.

Yellow Bridge Road (CR 876), Grayson County: Yellow Bridge Road (CR 876) is closed to through traffic at the branch of Pilot Grove Creek so that construction crews can remove and replace the bridge. Local traffic will need to use an alternate roadway such as Brewer Road or County Road 534.

US 75 full depth concrete repair, Grayson County: Crews will be working on US 75 each week from Sunday night through Thursday night. Lane closures will be present at night for crews to replace failed concrete. Lane closures will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night and should be reopened to traffic by 6 a.m. This work will extend from the Collin-Grayson County line to the Oklahoma State line.

US 69/US 75, Grayson County: at the Red River bridge. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews work to upgrade and replace the existing bridge railing on the bridge and guardrail approaches on the northbound and southbound bridges at the Red River. Watch for lane shifts and narrow lanes throughout the project as crews have shifted traffic to provide room for construction.

FM 121, Grayson County: from Jim Jones Road to FM 3356. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews work to build portions of the new bridges and roadway. Watch for lane shifts and narrow lanes throughout the project as crews have moved traffic to a portion of the new concrete pavement. The ultimate roadway will be a five-lane section consisting of concrete pavement when the project is completed.

US 377, Grayson County: Willis Bridge at the Oklahoma State line. Watch for occasional lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

US 377, Grayson County: from US 82 to FM 901. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install sloped end treatments on pipes and install guardrail.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from Collin County line to Oklahoma State line. Watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the daytime.

FM 84, Grayson County: between US 75 and FM 406. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway.

FM 120, Grayson County: from SH 289 to Cemetery Road. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway.

FM 697, Grayson County: from SH 11 to FM 2729. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway.

FM 1753, Grayson and Fannin County: from FM 1897 to SH 78. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.