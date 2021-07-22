County's online tax auction set for Aug. 3

Grayson County's online only tax auction takes place Aug. 3 and there is still time to apply.

Grayson County Tax Assessor Collector Bruce Stidham said the online site has an online tutorial on how to register and create an account. The site, govease.com, was selected out of about five the county looked at because of its ease of use.

"It offers an online tutorial," Stidham said for folks who may not have ever used that type of system before to participate in the tax auction or what is sometimes referred to as a Sheriff's Sale.

Virginia Hughes, Stidham's deputy, said there is a registration process that requires some bank paperwork so folks who want to participate should make sure to sign up before the day of the sale.

Online auctions have been allowed in the state for a number of years, Stidham said, but COVID-19 shutdowns made Grayson County take another look at them. Hughes said the county tried various things to make the auctions more social distancing friendly like holding them outside. But the online practice allows for maximum social distancing while also allowing people to participate inside and outside of Grayson County.

Hughes said the minimum bid for properties includes the amount of taxes owed on the property, court and other costs as well as the $150 fee for the online auction.

She said there were 24 properties in the sale as of Thursday morning and more than a dozen people had already applied to bid.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.