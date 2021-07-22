Dominos wants 3rd Sherman location

P&Z OK's plans for 2nd FM1417 location

Domino's is the most recent chain to vie for a stake in the Sherman Crossroads development, just north of the intersection of FM 1417 and U.S. Highway 75. In recent years, McDonalds, Taco Bell and Panda Express, among other businesses, have picked the region to place new developments, and Domino's now says it wants a piece of the pie.

The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans and variances Tuesday night that would allow the chain restaurant to build what could be its third Sherman location.

The request before the commission was made by PAGA LTD, who sought permits in order to develop what will be the chain's third location following stores along FM 1417, which went before the commission in 2016, and another along Loy Lake Road.

Even though the newly approved location would be the restaurant's third location in Sherman, the status of the Loy Lake location remains uncertain. As of publication, the store is closed and not taking orders. A store employee at the FM 1417 location confirmed that the Loy Lake restaurant is closed but could not confirm its future status.

Attempts to reach out to Dominos corporate offices and PAGA LTD. representatives were unsuccessful.

Applicants sought a variance that would allow them to have a 26-foot setback in lieu of the required 55.7-foot setback. City officials said that the setback requirement is due to the site's location in the Blalock Commercial Overlay District, which has specific setback requirements. These setbacks have proven a challenge for developers and many recent developments have sought exception from this rule.

"Apparently, we aren't the first ones to do that," Kelly Gomez, represent KRG Civil Engineers, said.

"Dominos is requesting it. Panda Express requested it and Taco Bell requested it as well," P&Z Chair Clay Mahone confirmed.

The new Dominos represents the most recent development along or near the FM 1417 corridor, which has become a major growth hub for the city of Sherman. Particular focus has been place on the areas surrounding the intersection with Hwy. 75, which has seen commercial interests in recent years by Schulman's Movie Bowl Grille QuikTrip and other companies.