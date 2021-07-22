Denison stabbing case ends with 40 year prison sentence for suspect

staff reports

A stabbing incident in Denison has led to a 40 year sentence for a Fort Worth man.

Cody Dean Steele, 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a plea agreement with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, a news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said.

Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Steele.

Due to the nature of the offense, Steele will not be eligible for parole for 20 years.

The release said the case started on May 11, 2019, when a Denison police officer responded to an assault call on West Crawford Street. Witnesses said Steele exhibited a knife and stabbed another individual multiple times. The victim was transported to Texoma Medical Center with several stab wounds to his back.

Steele had criminal history in both Texas and Oklahoma, including prior stints in prison.

“Today we got a dangerous man off of the street. This conviction would not have been possible without the thorough investigation by the Denison Police Department,” said Assistant District Attorney Elijah Brown in the release.

“This office continues to focus on removing violent and repeat offenders from the community, which furthers our goal for a safer Grayson County,” commented District Attorney Brett Smith in the release.