Fall 2021 election season begins in Sherman

Election season in Sherman officially started Monday as the filing period for the annual fall elections opened to prospective candidates. Voters will hit the polls this fall to determine who should fill three seats on the Sherman City Council.

This year's cycle will include two at-large city council seats along with the mayoral position. This means that nearly half the city council could change this November. In addition to the mayoral seat, At-Large Place 1, currently held by Willie Steele, and At-Large, Place 2, currently held by Sandra Melton will be at stake.

The filing period was initially scheduled to start on Saturday, however city offices were not required to be open and candidates were first able to submit their paperwork to run for office first thing Monday morning.

City staff started distributing the packets and paperwork to run about a week prior to the opening of filing, City Clerk Linda Ashby said. As of Monday morning, seven packets had been distributed to potential candidates and three people have filed.

Mayor David Plyler has filed for reelection in a bid to retail his seat on the council. He will be challenged by Melton, who is not seeking reelection for her At-Large position. This will leave her seat open for vote with no incumbent. It remains uncertain if Steele will run for reelection for his Place 1 seat. However, former council member Kevin Couch has filed to run for the position.

In order to file, candidates must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Sherman for the year, a registered voter and at least 21 years old. The paperwork that must be filed in order to run includes an application for a place on the ballot, the appointment of a campaign treasurer, code of campaign practices and eligibility affidavit.

Candidates have until Aug.16 to filed their paperwork in order to run.

For more information on running for office, please call the city clerk's office at 903-892-7204.