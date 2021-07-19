Child abuse, other charges fill July GC indictments

staff reports
Grayson County grand jurors indicted a number of people on child abuse and other charges this week.

Grayson County grand jurors this week returned indictments against people for charges that ranged from failure to appear to sexual abuse of a child.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt. 

The following people were on the list of indictments released by the Grayson County District Attorney's Office:

Ned Lester Stewart III, 19, of Garland — possession of controlled substance (lysergic acid diethylamide);

Ruani Peralta, 18, of Carrollton — possession of controlled substance (cocaine);

Cassi Dawn Smith,39, of Van Alstyne — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair;

Damian Stone Lathum, 23, of Boswell, Oklahoma — possession of marijuana;

Eric Wade Stumon, 51, of Howe — possession of controlled substance (cocaine);

Tyler Michael McBride, 26, of Sherman — possession of controlled substance (heroin);

Bianca Bivianna Morales, 29, of Dallas — credit card abuse;

Jacob Angelo Alcaraz, 41, of Dallas — evading arrest detention with a vehicle;

Kathryn Kaye Nelson, 31, of Ardmore, Oklahoma — fraud possession of controlled substance (clonazepam and ambien);

Michael Teeman Sanders, 70, of Denison — DWI 3rd or more; 

David Lee Eacret, 27, of Dallas — bail jumping and failure to appear; 

Carl Don Kirby,42, of Whitewright — bail jumping and failure to appear; 

Jacquon Rshawn Harris, 26, of Sherman —  bail jumping and failure to appear;

Jaden Lee Armstrong, 25, of Arlington —  bail jumping and failure to appear;

David Wayne Simpson, 58, of Denison — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine); 

Christina Michelle Caylor, 48, of Denison — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Daniel Lee Gonzales Jr., 18, of Pottsboro — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Jason Lee Clevenger, 43, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more;

Jeffrey Lee Helfin, 54, of Denison — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Nicholas Joe Meason, 42, of Savoy — three counts sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency against a child sexual contact and one count of prohibited sexual conduct; 

Justin Dean Lewis, 29, of Denison —  assault causes bodily injury with date, family or house member with previous; 

Brian Christopher Welch, 44, of Sherman — three counts of indecency against a child sexual contact; 

Matthew Dewayne Barron, 39, of unknown — attempt to commit assault peace officer or judge, four counts of obstruction or retaliation;  

Clinton Darrin Stewart, 62, of Denison  — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Ronnie Darell Beck Jr., 36, of Howe —  possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Bryan Michael Huggins, 24, of Mineral Wells — tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; 

Trever Dene Gray, 31, of Pottsboro — possession of controlled substance(methamphetamine);

John Cody Smith, 42, of Denison — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Bradley Lee Lashley, 40, of Denison — fraud use or possession identifying information;

Michael Wayne Stogner, 36, of Denison — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Darius Lamar Lawson,  38, of Colbert, Oklahoma — evading arrest detention with vehicle;

Daniel Aubery‐Thomas Hauber, 31, of Denison — assault family, household member with previous conviction;  

Anthony David Maroney, 37, of McKinney — possession of controlled substance with intent delivery (methamphetamine),  possession of controlled substance with intent delivery (heroin) and possession of controlled substance with intent delivery (amphetamine);

Julia Lynn Moreland, 30, of Dallas — possession of controlled substance with intent delivery (methamphetamine),  possession of controlled substance with intent delivery (heroin) and possession of controlled substance with intent delivery (amphetamine);

Zachary Alan Pomeroy,  26, of Sherman — assault peace officer or judge;

Fanchon Elise Wimbish, 34, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; 

Mark Allen Busch, 35, of Sherman — forgery financial instrument;

Robert Michael Henson, 30, of McKinney — theft property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; 

Derek Anthony Kennemer, 28, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;  

Caleb Michael Fields, 18, of Sherman — credit card or debit card abuse;

Caleb Michael Fields, 18, of Sherman — theft of firearm; 

Christian Deshun Solomon, 23, of Sherman — forgery financial instrument; 

Billy Charles Causby,57, of Sherman — possession of controlled substance  (methamphetamine) in a drug free zone; 

Lal Hluan Cung, 44, of Sherman — two counts of DWI with a child under 15 years old; 

Stacy Renne Laing, 38, of Sherman — assault family or household member with previous conviction;  

Dylan Wayne Hunter, 28, of Sherman — assault family or household member impede breath or circulation or aggravated assault with deadly weapon;  

Amanda Michelle Allen, 31, of Denison — possession of controlled substance‐ (methamphetamine) and possession of controlled substance (psilocin); 

Jose Manuel‐Ramos, 30, of Sherman — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), stalking and violation of a bond or protective order two times with in a 12 month period; 

Ivan McKnight Clark, 22, of Hendrix, Oklahoma — accident  involving  injury; 

 Randy Wilson Reed Jr., 23, of Sherman — burglary of habitation;

Taylor Keeton Hansmeyer, 28, of Sherman — assault of pregnant person;

Dezire Deaun Dusold, 42, of Sherman — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine);

 Kinsley Jean Donaho, 21, of Sherman — possession of controlled substance  with intent delivery(methamphetamine);

Kristina Rene Moncier, 47, of Whitewright — possession of controlled substance(methamphetamine) and prohibited substance In correctional facility; 

Valeri Diane Anderson, 57, of Sherman — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol); 

Antoine Lamar McCloud, 42, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more.