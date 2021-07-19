Child abuse, other charges fill July GC indictments
Grayson County grand jurors this week returned indictments against people for charges that ranged from failure to appear to sexual abuse of a child.
The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.
The following people were on the list of indictments released by the Grayson County District Attorney's Office:
Ned Lester Stewart III, 19, of Garland — possession of controlled substance (lysergic acid diethylamide);
Ruani Peralta, 18, of Carrollton — possession of controlled substance (cocaine);
Cassi Dawn Smith,39, of Van Alstyne — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair;
Damian Stone Lathum, 23, of Boswell, Oklahoma — possession of marijuana;
Eric Wade Stumon, 51, of Howe — possession of controlled substance (cocaine);
Tyler Michael McBride, 26, of Sherman — possession of controlled substance (heroin);
Bianca Bivianna Morales, 29, of Dallas — credit card abuse;
Jacob Angelo Alcaraz, 41, of Dallas — evading arrest detention with a vehicle;
Kathryn Kaye Nelson, 31, of Ardmore, Oklahoma — fraud possession of controlled substance (clonazepam and ambien);
Michael Teeman Sanders, 70, of Denison — DWI 3rd or more;
David Lee Eacret, 27, of Dallas — bail jumping and failure to appear;
Carl Don Kirby,42, of Whitewright — bail jumping and failure to appear;
Jacquon Rshawn Harris, 26, of Sherman — bail jumping and failure to appear;
Jaden Lee Armstrong, 25, of Arlington — bail jumping and failure to appear;
David Wayne Simpson, 58, of Denison — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine);
Christina Michelle Caylor, 48, of Denison — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine);
Daniel Lee Gonzales Jr., 18, of Pottsboro — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine);
Jason Lee Clevenger, 43, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more;
Jeffrey Lee Helfin, 54, of Denison — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Nicholas Joe Meason, 42, of Savoy — three counts sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency against a child sexual contact and one count of prohibited sexual conduct;
Justin Dean Lewis, 29, of Denison — assault causes bodily injury with date, family or house member with previous;
Brian Christopher Welch, 44, of Sherman — three counts of indecency against a child sexual contact;
Matthew Dewayne Barron, 39, of unknown — attempt to commit assault peace officer or judge, four counts of obstruction or retaliation;
Clinton Darrin Stewart, 62, of Denison — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine);
Ronnie Darell Beck Jr., 36, of Howe — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine);
Bryan Michael Huggins, 24, of Mineral Wells — tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair;
Trever Dene Gray, 31, of Pottsboro — possession of controlled substance(methamphetamine);
John Cody Smith, 42, of Denison — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine);
Bradley Lee Lashley, 40, of Denison — fraud use or possession identifying information;
Michael Wayne Stogner, 36, of Denison — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine);
Darius Lamar Lawson, 38, of Colbert, Oklahoma — evading arrest detention with vehicle;
Daniel Aubery‐Thomas Hauber, 31, of Denison — assault family, household member with previous conviction;
Anthony David Maroney, 37, of McKinney — possession of controlled substance with intent delivery (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance with intent delivery (heroin) and possession of controlled substance with intent delivery (amphetamine);
Julia Lynn Moreland, 30, of Dallas — possession of controlled substance with intent delivery (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance with intent delivery (heroin) and possession of controlled substance with intent delivery (amphetamine);
Zachary Alan Pomeroy, 26, of Sherman — assault peace officer or judge;
Fanchon Elise Wimbish, 34, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Mark Allen Busch, 35, of Sherman — forgery financial instrument;
Robert Michael Henson, 30, of McKinney — theft property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
Derek Anthony Kennemer, 28, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
Caleb Michael Fields, 18, of Sherman — credit card or debit card abuse;
Caleb Michael Fields, 18, of Sherman — theft of firearm;
Christian Deshun Solomon, 23, of Sherman — forgery financial instrument;
Billy Charles Causby,57, of Sherman — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) in a drug free zone;
Lal Hluan Cung, 44, of Sherman — two counts of DWI with a child under 15 years old;
Stacy Renne Laing, 38, of Sherman — assault family or household member with previous conviction;
Dylan Wayne Hunter, 28, of Sherman — assault family or household member impede breath or circulation or aggravated assault with deadly weapon;
Amanda Michelle Allen, 31, of Denison — possession of controlled substance‐ (methamphetamine) and possession of controlled substance (psilocin);
Jose Manuel‐Ramos, 30, of Sherman — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), stalking and violation of a bond or protective order two times with in a 12 month period;
Ivan McKnight Clark, 22, of Hendrix, Oklahoma — accident involving injury;
Randy Wilson Reed Jr., 23, of Sherman — burglary of habitation;
Taylor Keeton Hansmeyer, 28, of Sherman — assault of pregnant person;
Dezire Deaun Dusold, 42, of Sherman — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine);
Kinsley Jean Donaho, 21, of Sherman — possession of controlled substance with intent delivery(methamphetamine);
Kristina Rene Moncier, 47, of Whitewright — possession of controlled substance(methamphetamine) and prohibited substance In correctional facility;
Valeri Diane Anderson, 57, of Sherman — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);
Antoine Lamar McCloud, 42, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more.