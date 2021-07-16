Tioga eatery fails Health Department inspection

staff reports

Failure to keep some foods at the proper temperature and to use gloves got a local eatery the lowest grade available from Grayson County Health Department inspectors.

Clark's Outpost, 103 S Hwy. 377 N Tioga, earned the "F" grade back on June 31.

The GCHD scores local eateries based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health.

Clark's Outpost's inspection report showed it lost 31 points for problems that ranged from improper food holding temperatures to uncovered food in the fridge. The inspection report also noted that staff were handling the food without the use of gloves or other protective devices. The inspection report also noted storage containers like squirt bottles for food items were not labeled correctly and bread and other foods were being stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer.

Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following establishments made a "B" on their most recent inspections:

Braums Ice Cream, 2506Hwy. 75 North, Sherman;

Disco Bistro, 2725 Treaty Rd., Calera, Oklahoma;

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 211 N.Hwy. 75, Denison;

Elevated Grounds,103 N Ray Roberts Pkwy., Tioga;

Lupes World Famous Tamales, 3315 FM 120, Denison;

Cowboy Chicken, 3811 N.Hwy. 75, Sherman;

Cielito Lindo 3301 Texoma Pkwy., Sherman;

Church's Chicken, 501 N Austin Ave., Denison;

The following establishments received an "A" on their most recent inspections:

Nur Farm - mobile, 766 Judge Carr Rd., Whitewright;

903 Nutrition and Energy, 1010 Lasalle, Sherman;

Arby's, 515 Hwy. 75 N, Denison;

James Family Nutrtion, 2001 Loy Lake Rd., Sherman;

Panda Express, 3405 FM 120, Denison;

Underground Sports Nutrition, 2300 W Morton, Denison;

Dollar General, 218 S. Ray Roberts Pkwy., Tioga;

JD Donuts, 201 S. Ray Robert Pkwy., Tioga;

Braum's Ice Cream, 710 N.Hwy.. 75, Denison;

Domino's Pizza, 1915 N. FM 1417, Sherman;

JBS Mart,2116 N FM 1417, Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store, 2920 N Hwy. 75, Sherman;

Subway, 2920 N Hwy. 75, Sherman;

Comfort Inn & Suites, 715 N. Point Lookout Drive, Denison;

Hampton Inn & Suites, 3415 Ansley Rd., Denison;

La Quinta Inn & Suites, 801 US Hwy. 75 N., Denison;

Nick's Family Restaurant, 210 S Austin, Denison;

Pie 5 ,3707 S US Hwy.. 75, Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store, 3707 S US Hwy.. 75, Sherman;

McDonalds, 3612 S Hwy. 75 S, Sherman;

Albertson's Denison, 200 W. Crawford St, Denison;

Albertson's no. 716- Denison-Meat Mkt, 200 W. Crawford, Denison;

Lone Star Food Store, 529 W Lamar St., Sherman;

Dickey's BBQ, 529 W Lamar St., Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store, 2121 N Hwy. 1417, Sherman;

Subway, 2121 N Hwy. 1417, Sherman;

Wal-Mart Super Center, 401 N Hwy. 75, Denison;

Jimmy Johns Gourmet Sandwiches, 3209 N.Hwy. 75, Sherman;

McAlister's Deli, 3801Hwy. 75 N, Sherman;

THF Park Concession, 3801 S. US Hwy. 75, Denison;

THF Park Mobile, 3801 S. US Hwy. 75, Denison;

Lucky Stop & Go, 830 S Crockett Ave., Denison;

Woodlawn Golf Course, 4046 Woodlawn, Denison;

Arroyo's Pottsboro, 81750 N. Hwy. 289, Pottsboro;

BAY at the Lake,50055 N. Hwy. 289, Pottsboro;

Sonic Drive In, 202 E Hwy. 120, Pottsboro;

Dragon Thai & Vegetarian Cuisine, 613 N. Austin, Denison;

Wal-Mart no. 947, 401 E. Hwy. 82, Sherman;

Catfish Haven Restaurant, 24059 US Hwy. 377, Whitesboro;

City of Denison/T-Bar Softball Complex, 2205 E. Hwy 69, Denison;

Homestead of Collinsville, 501 N. Main Street, Collinsville;

Ice Age Snow Cones, 110 E. Hughes, Collinsville;

Little Caesar's, 2114 Texoma Pkwy., Sherman;

Whataburger, 1001 Hwy. 82 E., Whitesboro;

Napoli's Italian Restaurant, 13015 S. Hwy. 289, Pottsboro;

Straight Arrow Camp, 90006 Preston Bend Rd., Pottsboro;

The Island Bar Grill, 38 Waterfront Dr., Pottsboro;

The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 3701 US Hwy. 75 North, Sherman.