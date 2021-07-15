Hot weekend ahead, then some cooler weather to set in

Sunshades and air conditioners are going to be needed through Saturday, but then rain chances will bring slightly cooler conditions to the North Texas, Southern Oklahoma area early next week.

The area should expect to see temperatures stay in the lower to mid 90s through Saturday. Factoring in the humidity, National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater said the area's expected high on Saturday, 94, will feel more like 101 to 103. Low temperatures through the weekend will remain in the mid 70s.

"So definitely want to make sure that you know the signs of heat exhaustion and take breaks during the heat of the day," she said. Those signs include heavy sweating, cold, pale, and clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; tiredness or weakness; dizziness and or a headache.

Prater said people should also make sure to replenish their hydration during that period as well and to watch out for things that impede that process like alcohol.

That heat index, she said, is tide to the slight chance of rain that will move into the are on Friday. Those will be isolated showers if anyone sees them, but they are the front wave of some energy that could bring the area a real chance at rain.

"The area's best chance for rain is Monday afternoon into Tuesday afternoon when the rain chances will be between 40 and 60 percent," she said.

Though it is hard to tell this far out, she said, those storms could carry the potential for heavy rains.

The normal highs for this time of the year in this area in the lower to mid 90s and next week's highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but at least it isn't the upper 90s to lower 100s.The low temperature for Tuesday is forecast for 68 degrees and the lower 70s for the rest of the week.