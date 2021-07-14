Grayson College to host registration for GED, literacy help

staff reports

Adults who wish to continue their education should know that Grayson College's Center for Workplace Learning with adult education and literacy are ready to welcome them.

CWL is hosting a Welcome Back Wednesday enrollment event on July 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

"On this day, those interested in completing high school, improving English language skills, changing careers or advancing in their current career can walk into the Center for Workplace Learning building on Grayson College’s main campus in Denison to enroll. Registration can be completed in most languages with Spanish-speaking staff immediately available to assist registrants,' said a press release about the event.

Registering students should bring a government issued ID.

“We know that COVID-19’s massive disruption to employment, childcare and school routines have disproportionately impacted those with lower levels of educational attainment,” Grayson College President Dr. Jeremy McMillen said in the release. “This welcome back event specifically targets members of our community who have been affected by the pandemic and would benefit the most from completing high school, improving their English or obtaining valuable workforce certifications.”

Executive Director for the Center for Workplace Learning and Adult Education and Literacy Djuna Forrester added, “We always accept walk-in registrations but having our partners from Workforce Solutions Texoma and the Texoma Council of Governments on-site for the day helps to eliminate enrollment barriers and better serve our students,”

This fall, Grayson will offer seven, short-term, training programs, focused on skills and technical knowledge essential for the workplace, in healthcare and industrial technology fields. Programs include Certified Nurse Aide, Clinical Medical Assistant, Industrial Maintenance Technician, Patient Care Technician, Phlebotomy Technician, Pharmacy Technician and Programmable Logic Controller Technician. The program start dates range from August 9 to October 11.

Representatives from Workforce Solutions Texoma and the Texoma Council of Governments will be on-site to assist students with applications for tuition, childcare and transportation assistance. High school equivalency and English language proficiency classes are offered free of charge thanks to grant funding from the Texas Workforce Commission.

Classes are currently being offered online and in-person with a variety of class times available. Registration is also available by appointment and can be completed entirely online according to the student’s needs and preferences.

Due to the assessments required for class placement, students should be aware that it can take up to several hours to complete the registration process. Grayson College’s Center for Workplace Learning and Adult Education and Literacy divisions provide training to over 6,000 students, ages 8 to 80, annually. The Center for Workplace Learning offers a wide selection of noncredit courses that can help launch a new career, build skills, or expand knowledge. Grayson College Adult Education and Literacy serves residents of Collin, Cooke, Fannin and Grayson counties. Prospective students can learn more by visiting grayson.edu/cwl or by calling Grayson College’s Center for Workplace Learning at 903-463-8765.