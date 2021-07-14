Gas leak leads to evacuation

About 10 homes along South Travis Street were evacuated Wednesday morning following a gas leak.

Officials with Sherman Fire-Rescue said the incident occurred when construction crews that were digging near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and S. Travis Street struck and broke a gas line. In the process of damaging the line, the crews also broke a sewer line, which allowed the gas to enter into nearby homes.

Crews begin to immediately repair the damage and residents were able to start returning to their homes within about an hour and a half.