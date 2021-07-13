U.S. Marshals make arrest in February shooting in Denison

staff reports

A Denison man was taken into custody in Sherman four months after he was charged in a shoot in Denison. Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Alex De Alejandro Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

Members of the task served an arrest warrant on de Alejandro at about 1:30 p.m. at the Parkview apartments located at 1200 W. Taylor St. Upon making entry into the apartment, officers were confronted by de Alejandro, who brandished a firearm. A member of the task force shot de Alejandro causing non-life threatening injuries.

De Alejandro was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There have been no updates on his condition. The Texas Rangers are currently investigating the shooting by law enforcement.

De Alejandro, along with his brother Michael Ricardo De Alejandro, 40, have been named as suspects in a shooting that occurred in Denison on Feb. 23. During the February incident, a victim was shot in the chest was able to identify the De Alejandro brothers as his attackers.