Former local sport writer out with new book about Mike Leach

A local sports authority has come out with a new book.

Alan Burton is currently the assistant to the president and director of university communications at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He is a native of Sherman, former sports editor of the Sherman Democrat, and served as the community relations director for the Sherman Independent School District for 11 years.

He has written, "Volume II of “Squib-Kick It to A Fat Guy … and 701 more memorable quotes from the playbook of Coach Mike Leach." It is available online at most major book outlets.

A press release about the new book said Mike Leach is back by popular demand.

The words and random thoughts of college football’s most interesting coach are chronicled in this collection which is a sequel to the original “Squib-Kick It to A Fat Guy…’’ and 699 more memorable quotes from the playbook of Coach Mike Leach – which was published in the summer of 2016.

"Since that time, after successfully rebuilding the Washington State football program, Leach has moved on from Pullman, Washington, to Starkville, Mississippi, as the head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the powerful Southeastern Conference. Along the way, he has left a pirate’s treasure of fresh quotes and observations, that, quite frankly, coupled with his Air Raid offense, make the game of college football more entertaining and enjoyable for everyone," Burrton said of his topic of choice for the new book. .

Volume II, Burton said covers the “Best of Leach’’ for the past five years, as well as dipping back into his earlier days of coaching for some classic and unique perspectives on football and life.

He said this volume, covers a number of subjects including music (“Disco and Woodstock” ); his players’ lack of effort (“Fat, Dumb, Happy and Entitled’’); his unique training methods (“Leach Beach’’); his disagreements with the media (“Tweets, Big Gulps and a Sanctimonious Troll’’); his clashes with technology and certain Texas Tech officials (“Hi-Tech, Bye-Tech’’); and a chapter that challenges the imagination that is simply titled, “Hemingway, Hot Dogs and Aliens.’’

"All of this fresh material and more comes from the coach who previously introduced the world to “Fat Little Girlfriends’’ (referring to his Texas Tech players’ lack of focus against Texas A&M), and “Empty Corpses and Zombies,’’ (his description of some Washington State seniors)," Burton said..

The quotes are gathered from a variety of sources, including newspapers, radio and television interviews, websites, books, magazines, something called podcasts, and press conferences.

Burton is a 1979 graduate of Texas Tech University, where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in English. Volume II of Squib Kick It to a Fat Guy is his eighth book; previous subjects have included Texas celebrities, sports and music quotes, and a history of college football radio broadcasting.