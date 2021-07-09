Chick-fil-A coming to Denison?

Restaurant chain expresses interest in FM 120 in Denison

Restaurant chain Chick-fil-A is signaling interest in the Denison market with a new proposed drive-thru restaurant.

The Denison City Council is expected to act on two requests for right-of-way modification related to a proposed location along FM 120 when it meets Monday night at 6 p.m. The new location would be built just east of the intersection with Lillis Lane and require modifications to the site to make the project viable.

According to documents for Monday's meeting, representatives for Chick-fil-A have submitted requests with the city for a conditional use permit that would allow them to redevelop a series of properties along the north side of FM 120 into a new restaurant.

During Monday's meeting, the council is expected to consider approving a quitclaim deed with New Urban Development Denison, Tx, LLC, who is pursuing the proposed Chick-fil-A location. The deed would transfer the city's interest in a right-of-way for W. Morton Street, which interferes with the property where the restaurant would be built and effectively abandons the roadway.

In addition to approving the deed for New Urban Development, the council will consider a second deed for Douglass Distributing, who one a service station and pharmacy adjacent to the proposed restaurant location.

City documents note that the proposed restaurant would sit on 1.85 acres of land and include 70 parking spaces and 43 drive-through spaces.

The Denison Development Alliance is also poised to support the project. The DDA will hold a special meeting Monday afternoon at 5:40 to consider incentives for infrastructure improvements for New Urban Development. No details on the incentive have been released at this time.