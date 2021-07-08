Firearms land man up to 10 years in fed prison

Eastern District of Texas

A Beaumont man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas.

George Broussard, also known as Man, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin.

“Today’s guilty plea is another victory for the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program and our effort to help make Beaumont a safer community,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “My office, along with the Beaumont Police Department and our other local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, will never stop working to keep firearms out of the hands of violent criminals.”

According to court documents, on March 9, 2021, Broussard was observed by law enforcement officers driving a vehicle without a front license plate in the 3700 block of Magnolia in Beaumont. When officers began to follow the vehicle, Broussard tossed a firearm from the vehicle and sped off. Broussard was apprehended and the firearm was recovered. Further investigation revealed that Broussard had an extensive criminal record including felony convictions for burglary of a building; unauthorized use of a vehicle; evading arrest with a vehicle; theft from a person; aggravated robbery; and two convictions for possession of a controlled substance, all in Jefferson County, Texas. As such, Broussard is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

Broussard was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 27, 2021. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.