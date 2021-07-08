Eastern District continues to crack down on drug trafficking

staff reports

A Terrell man was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Cory Joe Phillips, 39, pleaded guilty on March 8, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine. Phillips was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker.

“We thank our law enforcement partners for their diligence in investigating drug trafficking crimes and protecting the public from those who deal illicit substances,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Drug traffickers in the Eastern District of Texas will not escape justice.”

According to documents and information presented in court, Phillips distributed methamphetamine in Van Zandt County on multiple occasions over a four-month period in late 2019 and early 2020. In one instance, Phillips was in possession of a 12-gauge shotgun.