GCSO promotes Marty Hall to administrative captain

Long-time Grayson County Sheriff's Office employee Marty Hall is stepping into the administrative captain spot at the office that was recently left open with the retirement of Capt. Harvey Smitherman.

Hall is a native of Grayson County who graduated from S&S High School in 1992 and started with the GCSO in 1998 as a jailer.

"While I was (working) in the jail, I put myself through the police academy," he said this week.

In September of 1999, Hall hit the streets as a patrol deputy and stayed there until 2004 when he was assigned to the narcotics division where he worked until 2008.

Then he went back to patrol and started working his way up the chain of command. He was promoted to corporal and then went into a fugitive task force with the U.S. Marshal Service.

Then he promoted to patrol sergeant under Sheriff Tom Watt.

"David Sykes retired in March of 2018 and I promoted to Patrol Lt.," Hall recounted staying as the lieutenant over the patrol division until March of 2021 when he and Lt. Heath Wester switched places with Wester moving over to patrol and Hall moving over to the criminal investigations, narcotics and sexual crimes investigators.

"Then with Capt. Smitherman's retirement, I felt like it was a good time to throw my hat in the ring for that," Hall said.