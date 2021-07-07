Crime Prevention Team truck gets new face

McGruff, the Crime Dog takes back seat

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office's Crime Prevention program recently got some new wheels. Well, actually, they are old wheels wrapped in a new way.

GCSO Capt. Harvey Smitherman said the truck was originally part of the patrol fleet but when it was being readied to rotate out, he decided to keep it around a bit long and give it new life.

A new wrapper on the outside turned it into a vehicle to be used to represent the office at public events in the county. One side features McGruff the crime dog and the other side features the safety pup.

Smitherman said the truck doesn't have the usual communication equipment inside but it does have a loud speaker and will have additional lights so little ones can crawl in and flip the switches in a real life law enforcement vehicle.

"I think we will get a lot of use out of it at the local events and parades," Smitherman said.