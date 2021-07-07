Capt. Harvey Smitherman retires from GCSO

A 16-year-veteran with the Grayson County Sheriff's Office said he looks forward to getting to spend more time with family when accepting a proclamation honoring his retirement from GC commissioners Tuesday.

Captain Harvey Smitherman "began his employment with Grayson County on June 13, 2005 in the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy. Captain Harvey Smitherman held numerous positions in the Sheriff Office to include, patrol corporal, criminal investigator, criminal investigation division sergeant, criminal investigation division lieutenant, enforcement bureau commander, and administrative bureau commander;," GC Judge Bill Magers read from the proclamation.

Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt left out all of the fancy language when addressing Smitherman's role at the GCSO.

"All of the different duties that Harvey carried out, he carried it out like you can't imagine. I must say that in the darkest of days early on when Rickey (Wheeler) was really really sick and when Rickey passed that was like a void. That was really really tough. All we could do was put one foot forward in front of the other, breath in and breath out and Harvey was there to bridge the past wtih the present and then help us to move to the future. I don't know what we would have done during those dark days without you," Watt said looking at Smitherman.

Watt said Smitherman faced a number of very tough issues when he first stepped into the role previously filled by Wheeler who died of cancer in 2017.

The Sheriff said everyone at the GCSO knows the load that Smitherman carried for the office during his tenure there and Watt wanted the public to know that Smitherman is leaving with a vast amount of knowledge about the county and its Sheriff's Office.

"He's one of those guys that you can truly say has been there and done that," Watt said.

Smitherman represented the SO in front of commissioners on a number of occasions over the years and Tuesday he thanked them for picking on him during those encounters because it made him feel welcomed.

"I can truly say the Sheriff's Office has never been better. It just gets better and better," Smitherman said. After the meeting, he said his eldest son was killed while serving in the military and now his youngest is 13. He said he has spent a lot of time working and being wrapped up in the concerns of his job in the younger boy's life and he wants to take the time now to do things like fishing and hunting with that youngest son..

Smitherman said his retirement "is a lot like leaving a family to be with family," and he is going to miss the folks he worked along side at the GCSO.

He said he is still a young man so he knows he will do something in law enforcement later on but for right now his only plans are to spend time with this son.