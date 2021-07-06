Retired judges to fill in justice of the peace courts

Whether it be baseball teams or county governments, an organization is really only ever as good as its bench and Tuesday Grayson County called up two retirees to batting positions.

Retired justices of the peace Butch Morgan and Mike Reeves were sworn in to fill in for current justices Larry Atherton of Precinct 1 and David Hawley of Precinct 2.

Atherton has been out on medical leave and will continue to be for some time still and Hawley has recently had to schedule some unexpected time off.

"I just want to recognize (Assistant District Attorney) Craig Price, (County Auditor) Suzette Smith, and (Human Resource Director) Kelly Cassell," Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said. "They did the yeoman's work while I was on my own nickel studying the impact of Hurricane Harvey at Aransas County which everyone here knows we helped out after the hurricane."

The two retired judges will take turns filling in both precincts, as needed. They will be paid the same salaries that the judges working those precincts would be paid for the hours worked without benefits.

Morgan had been elected to the Precinct 1 spot in 2008 when he beat incumbent Democrat Greg Middents for the position. He retired in 2012.

This is not the first time that Morgan has stepped up to fill in. In 2017, he filled in for Atherton who out on medical leave.

Reeves retired from his spot as justice of the peace in Precinct 3 in 2000.