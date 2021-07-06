Man arrested for Fourth of July knife assault

staff reports

Denison police spent part of their 4th of the July responding to a domestic disturbance that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital and another to jail.

A news release from the Denison Police Department said officers were called to the 800 block of S. Lillis Lane at around 7:10 a.m.July 4. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been assaulted with a knife. The man was flown to a hospital in the Metroplex in stable condition, the release said.

Officers then located the suspect in the area.

"The suspect and victim were involved in a domestic disturbance which escalated to the assault," the release said. "The suspect was then arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence then transported to the Grayson County Jail. "