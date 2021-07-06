COVID-19 related death total reaches 371

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management released a new statistic update Monday that brought the county's number of COVID-19 related deaths to 371.

That is up from 367 since the last update in early June.

On Monday, the county reported there were 12 new cases and 18 active cases of the virus confirmed in the county. The release said that the county received confirmation of a number of cases that were over ten days old. So far, 11,447 cases have been confirmed in the county.

On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott extended the COVID-19 disaster declaration that was issued back in March of 2020.In that extension, he said a state of disaster due to COVID-19 continues to exist in all counties of Texas and authorizes the use of whatever resources may be needed to cope with that disaster.