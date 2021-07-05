Sherman P&Z approves new MasterKey after-school, pre-school building

A former restaurant is being pursued as the future site of a pre-school and home of after-school programs. MasterKey Ministries recently presented plans to Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission to utilize a former restaurant on Sunset Boulevard full time as a school site.

Representatives for MasterKey said the ministry temporarily moved some services to the former restaurant at 106-B N. Sunset Blvd. last year during the pandemic. However, it now is looking to make this change permanent.

"We've been utilizing this building under a temporary use permit for the past year because our main location basically has much been taken over by disaster relief, provisions, due to COVID," said Clint Long, representing MasterKey Ministries of Grayson County.

Over the years, the building has been the home of multiple restaurants, including a western saloon and multiple Mexican restaurants, Long said. Most recently, it has been used by Owner's Manual for Life — a ministry program that focuses on putting religious material and scripture in used cars.

The new facility will allow MasterKey to consolidate multiple of its children's ministries together. In addition to the after school programs that have been held there, the new site will also serve as the new home to the ministry's pre-school program, which has been held at Crutchfield Heights Baptist Church.

The site will need some additional work before it can fully be converted into a school, Long said. The ministry plans to break the building up into smaller rooms to separate classes and uses. New playground equipment will also be added on about 1.3 acres of adjacent land, he added.

Currently, the school is approved to have 40 students at a time on campus, but by splitting classes up into morning and afternoon courses organizers hope to serve as many people as possible.