Fannin County DA says 2020 death in custody involved no criminality

Fannin County grand jurors this week found no reason to issue indictments in the Feb. 21, 2021 death of a man in custody at the Fannin County Jail.

In a report on the grand jury's work for the month, Fannin County District Attorney Glaser said jurors heard evidence from Texas Ranger Bruce Sherman concerning the death of an inmate while in custody. That inmate was a 40- year-old man who was in a cell alone when he was found on the floor.

"Evidently, he was slumping and lost his balance and hit his head on the floor, I guess, and was taken to the hospital and died of head trauma. But, it was ruled an accident because there was nobody in the cell with him," Glaser said.

A search of the Fannin County court records show that the man had been arrested on warrants for one charge each of continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with child exposure. He had been arrested out of county on Sept. 18, 2020.

Court records did not show an attorney of record for the man..