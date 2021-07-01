Denison to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks show

Denison will have live music and festivities in downtown this weekend as a part of Independence Day celebrations. The city's annual Fourth of July fireworks show and concert will be held Sunday, just in time for the holiday.

This year's festivities are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in Forest Park as Mad Rock broadcasts live remote from Forest Park. Live music will start at 7 p.m. as Durant-based rock band Blue-Eyed Murder performs from Munson Stadium. Katy Country will be broadcasting music live from the stadium, including the music accompanying the fireworks show, which will begin around 9 p.m.

"It has been described before as a Norman Rockwell-ish feeling and environment," Denison Main Street Director Donna Dow described the event. "So, I think it is really Americana — a great pride, a great feeling and your American pride really comes out."

This will be the second Fourth of July event for the city since the COVID-19 pandemic started. While conditions have improved, Dow said organizers wanted to ensure that the event is safe for attendees.

"Right now we are just trying to give people plenty of space to spread out and we are broadcasting live of Facebook," she said.

One of the benefits of the event is that residents can enjoy it from a distance. Dow said traditionally many people stop in downtown to watch the show in smaller groups, which alleviates congestion and grouping.

Despite the lower attendance in 2020, Dow said she is anticipating that this year's event could see as many as 5,000 gather in the park and stadium.

"We've noticed at Music on Main that the crowds are coming out. We have good crowds," she said. "So, we anticipate it will be more along what we normally see."

In addition to the festivities on Sunday, the city will hold a separate concert in Heritage Park on Friday as a part of the annual Music on Main concert series. This week will feature a performance by Greg Guymon and Friends.

In the event of rain or significant weather, Music on Main will be moved to the Katy Depot. If organizers need to cancel Sunday's show, the fireworks will be moved to next Friday and be included with Music on Main.