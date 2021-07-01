Child abuse charges lead to local man's arrest in Tennessee

A man wanted on sexual abuse of a child charges had been arrested out of state and is due to be transported back to Grayson County.

The press release issued Thursday by the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said the 49 year old man was arrested late Wednesday by Deputy United States Marshals in Cookesville, Tennessee.

The arresting deputies were members of the Middle Tennessee Fugitive Task Force.

The suspect had an outstanding warrant for four charges of sexual assault of a child and three charges of prohibited sexual conduct. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Sherman Police Department.

A Grayson County criminal investigator who serves as a Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service located the man.