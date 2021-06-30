Fannin County grand jurors return 20 indictments

staff reports

Grand jurors in Fannin County returned 20 indictments for June recently. The grand jury considered 20 cases. Fannin County grand jurors have returned 194 indictments so far in 2021.

The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Cody Ray Dean Butler, 21, of Sherman — attempt to commit robbery;

Kevin Ryan Caton, 37, of Oklahoma City — burglary of a building and harassment of a public servant;

Alicia Collins, 36, of Ector — two counts of abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence;

Eddie Lynn Cox, 38, of Leonard — possession of a controlled substance;

Michael David Crumby, 47, of Ivanhoe — possession of a controlled substance;

Daniel William Davenport, 42, of Leonard —possession of a controlled substance;

David William Folgeman, 42, of Leonard — injury to a child or disabled person with intent for bodily injury;

Joshua Randell Head, 31, of Bonham — unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material;

Roger Glenn McAdams, 46, of Leonard — manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;

Jesse Aaron Shaw, 41, of Bonham — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Matthew Clark George, 21, of Whitewright — sexual assault of a child;

Alisha Renee Starkey, 47, of Bonham —theft of property

Kimbery Starrett-Wilkerson, 54, of Bonham — manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;

Jerry Pat Stewart III, 30, of Leonard — two counts of manufacture and deliver a control substance;

German Vazquez-Willegas, 41, of Bonham — evading arrest and detention with vehicle;

Jacob Dillion Wages, 40, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance;

Elizabeth Ann Williams, 53, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance.