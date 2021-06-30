Rick Springfield to rock out Sherman at Lights on the Lake

Rocker Rick Springfield will grace the stage in Pecan Grove Park as he headlines Sherman's 12th annual Light on the Lake concert this week. The annual event, which will feature a choreographed fireworks show, serves as the city's Fourth of July celebration ahead of the official holiday.

The annual Independence Day event traditionally replaces one of the weekly performances for the city's Hot Summer Nights concert series. In previous years, Lights on the Lake has featured performances by 38 Special, K C and the Sunshine Band and Three Dog Night, among other performers.

"We are really excited. I think people have received the Rick Springfield concert very well," Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager Sarah McRae said. "We've had so much excitement surrounding him being our concert this year. Celebrating Independence Day with our community and those around us is always our favorite event to bring to Sherman each year."

This year's event will be held Friday night with festivities expected to run from 4-10 p.m.

McRae said she has spoken with people from as far away as Pennsylvania and Tennessee who plan to attend Friday's concert. The interest in Springfield is so high that city staff had difficulties finding hotel rooms for staff working the event, she said.

"If the weather cooperates, it will be one of the biggest acts we've ever had," McRae said. "He has such a following."

Springfield got his start in music in the late 1950s and 1960s when he performed with several bands in England and his native Australia. One of his first big breaks came when he became the lead guitarist and vocalist for the band Zoot in 1969.

After breaking away from the band, Springfield started his career as a solo act and released his first solo single, "Speak to the Sky" in 1972. Springfield reached No. 1 for two weeks in 1981 when he released the single "Jessie's Girl."

He followed up this success by releasing a string of other hits including "Affair of the Heart" and "Don't Talk to Strangers." In addition to his musical successes, Springfield is also an accomplished actor who has played many roles, including rock star Vince Vincente on the TV series Supernatural.

The event generally has a high turn out for city-sponsored events with the city expecting 8,000-10,000 people to attend. This comes after 2020's series saw smaller crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's concert series also saw a last-minute change in line up due to acts cancelling amid public health concerns.

The gates at Pecan Grove will open to the public at 4 p.m. with a DJ performing until around 7:30 p.m. Jen Phillips will kick off the main show by performing the national anthem, followed by Springfield's concert. The fireworks display will start at 9:30 p.m.